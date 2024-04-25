Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy, which has 243 pupils, aged three to 11, on its books, is one of only 15 per cent of primary schools across the UK to hold the education watchdog’s highest rating.

And in a letter to parents, delighted head teacher Dani Seaman said: “The children did a fantastic job of demonstrating to the inspectors all the wonderful things that happen at St Joseph’s.

"We take this opportunity to thank our families for their unwavering support of the school, and we look forward to continuing this partnership.”

Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher on a visit to St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Langwith Junction last summer.

In their report, inspectors said: “The sense of togetherness across the school community is striking.

"Pupils are a credit to the school. They are friendly and well-mannered, and their behaviour is exemplary. They greet visitors with confidence and warmth.

"They enjoy their lessons, and feel safe and happy. They also enjoy very positive relationships with staff.

"A distinctive feature of the school is the involvement of pupils in decision-making. ‘Pupil voice’ groups, such as mental health ambassadors, make a tangible difference to the life of the school."

The crest of St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Langwith Junction, which has been rated 'Outstanding' by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

Ofsted also found that parents and carers “hold the school in very high regard”. One parent told inspectors: “The staff are amazing. My children are thriving. Forever grateful.”

St Joseph’s, on Langwith Road, is part of the Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Multi-Academy Trust, which is run by its chief executive officer, James McGeachie, and overseen by a board of trustees, chaired by Nigel Stevenson.

The inspectors reported that the trust “provides effective support”, while governors had “a clear vision for future priorities”, and staff were “proud to work at the school”.

The school had “constructed a very ambitious curriculum” but all pupils achieved well, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Early-years children also flourished, engaging in activities and behaving very well.

Ofsted found that reading was “a top priority”, with pupils “learning to read with confidence” and “immersing themselves in books”.

But “character development” was also “at the heart of the school’s work”, with pupils enjoying leadership responsibilities and learning about “people from different backgrounds and with different beliefs”.