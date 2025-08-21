Well done to Nottinghamshire GCSE students
Councillor Hana John, Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, said: “A huge well done to young people across the county who have just received their GCSE results.
“Today marks the end of years of hard work and, whatever the outcome, they should be extremely proud.”
Nottinghamshire students have several options available for furthering their skills, such as post-16, college or apprenticeships. The National Careers Service exam results helpline is available by calling 0800 100 900 to help guide and inform these choices. The service highlights an array of education and training opportunities available to young people, including traineeships, T Levels and Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs).
Exams and results days can significantly impact young people’s mental health. NottAlone.org.uk is a helpful resource for free information, advice and connections to local mental health support services. For urgent mental health support, telephone 111 and select option 2 to speak to a mental health professional 24/7.