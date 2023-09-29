Weekend open event to give advice for all comes to West Nottinghamshire College
The event, which will run from 10am to 1pm, will enable visitors to speak to teachers from all curriculum areas including sport, health and social care, hairdressing, hospitality, childcare, uniformed protective services, business, construction and more.
There will also be information available for adult learners aged 19 and above who are looking to study either a course in areas such as hairdressing and beauty therapy, construction or childcare, a short course in a hobby-related area such as health and wellbeing, art and crafts or foreign languages, or even an Access to University programme, designed to prepare adults for university-level studies.
Those who are looking to study at the college after school can learn more about life at college, extensive student support and discover the extra-curricular activities open to them once they become a student.
Visitors can find out more about the new T Levels which are designed to be studied after GCSEs.
Currently the college is running T Levels in business and administration, construction, digital, engineering and manufacturing, health and early years. Teachers will be available to discuss more about how the T Level programmes are split between learning in the classroom and on work placement.
Student support teams such as financial support and additional learning support will be available to advise individuals on the help they can offer to students whilst at the college.
Additionally, the careers team and apprenticeship team will be available for potential new students and their parents to speak to, to help them to decide which career path they might wish to choose.
To register for the open event visit www.wnc.ac.uk/events.