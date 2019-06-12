Watch as a new sanctuary for struggling children is opened at a Warsop school

Children who are struggling with classroom learning have been given a sanctuary in Warsop.

The Sherwood Acorns Nature Unit, which is part of Sherwood Junior School, in Warsop, will help children at the school by giving them a space “to talk about their feelings” away from the classroom.

Children needing extra help will use the unit in the morning then return to class .

Tim Priestley, head of the school, on Sherwood Street, said: “We have quite a few children that don’t always do well in the classroom

“We thought it would be really good for a separate unit where children can go with staff, to learn and progress but in a different environment. It is a place to relax.”

There is also a kitchen where children at the school will learn to make dishes like lasagna and pizza in the afternoon.

The unit, which is in the former caretaker’s house, was opened by Mansfield businessman John Fretwell who also went to the school.

The unit is designed to give a “homely” feel to students and took a year to create.

The unit’s logo was designed by Elizabeth Harrison, aged 11, who is in Year 6.

She was surprised to find her logo on the sign at the opening after being asked to unveil it.

Alison Harwick, special teacher with Nottinghamshire County Council’s primary social emotional development team will be based at the unit.

She will be helping the children with communication through Lego therapy and “drawing and talking”. She said: “It is fantastic that this many resources have been put into the nurture unit.

We are aiming to provide the emotional needs of the children.”

Other schools and the community will also be invited to use the unit.

Mr Priestley said: “We want it be used by local the community, such as toddler groups. It is not just for our children.”

