Warsop school rated Good by Ofsted

A Warsop school is celebrating after it was rated Good by Ofsted.

Hetts Lane Infant and Nursery School was visited by the education watchdog on May 8-9. It was rated good in all categories. The school’s overall effectiveness at the previous inspection was Requires improvement.

Hetts Lane Infant and Nursery School.

Leaders have effectively addressed the weaknesses identified at the previous inspection. The quality of education has improved.

Governors are ambitious for continued school improvement.

Inspectors noted that they effectively hold leaders to account and are knowledgeable about the school’s strengths and areas for development.

Safeguarding is effective. Leaders and governors make sure that strong safeguarding systems are in place.

Pupils enjoy learning about how to keep themselves safe.

Teaching and learning throughout the school are now good. Teachers and teaching assistants work collaboratively to meet the needs of pupils.

However, occasionally, teachers’ expectations of what the most able pupils can achieve are not sufficiently high.

Lessons are usually well planned and teachers set tasks which are well matched to pupils’ abilities. However, sometimes during lessons, pupils are not moved on quickly enough when they have clearly mastered a particular concept

or skill.

The report said pupils enjoy coming to school. The rate of attendance is improving and is now broadly in ine with the national average.

Leaders were praised for creatigng a caring and nurturing learning environment based on mutual respect and positive relationships.

Outcomes for pupils have improved since the previous inspection, the report said.

Pupils now make strong progress from their very low starting points and are well prepared for their next phase in education.

Disadvantaged pupils now make significantly strong progress across the school. Pupil premium funding is used effectively.

Pupils with special educational needs and/ordisabilities (SEND) typically make strong progress. However, on occasions, additional support for this group is not as effective as it could be.

The curriculum is broad and balanced. It includes a range of exciting topics which are further enhanced by visits and extra-curricular activities.

Science and art and design are particular strengths of the school’s curriculum.

Provision in the early years is good. Children typically make strong progress from their very low starting points because of the exciting curriculum and opportunities provided.