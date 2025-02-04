Warsop school awarded another 'Good' rating following Ofsted inspection

A Warsop primary school is celebrating another ‘Good’ report from Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hetts Lane Infant and Nursery School returned to a ‘Good’ rating in 2019, having previously gone from ‘Good’ to ‘requires improvement’ in 2017.

Inspectors returned last November and concluded that ths school had ‘taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection’ and gave it a ‘Good’ rating again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Stanicliffe, head teacher, said: “I am delighted for the children, parents, staff and governors that the hard work and commitment of all involved with the school has been recognised in the outcome of the report

Hetts Lane Infant and Nursery School in Warsop has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted. Photo: Google

“We are extremely proud of our school and all the amazing children who come to Hetts Lane.

"We are particularly pleased that inspectors have recognised how much the children enjoy learning, work hard, behave well and are kind, well mannered and enthusiastic.

"We are committed to providing the very best for all the children in our care and are pleased that the report highlights the strengths that make our school a good place for children to learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As part of our ongoing improvement work, we are already implementing plans to improve attendance and to measure the impact of recent developments that have been made to the curriculum.”

In their report, the inspectors said: “The school has designed a broad and balanced curriculum.

“Pupils learn this curriculum well, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“The school has decided the important knowledge that it wants pupils to learn in each subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils learn this knowledge in carefully ordered steps from the early years to year two.

“The school has recently refined the curriculum in some subjects, to ensure that it better meets the wide range of needs of pupils in the school.

“However, the school’s checks on the impact of these changes are at a very early stage.

“In the early years, the curriculum supports children to make a strong start to learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff help children to strengthen their listening skills through telling stories, singing songs and rhymes.

“This prepares children well for the phonics programme, which starts straight away in the reception class.

"The school has recently changed its approach to teaching early reading.

"Staff are trained well to deliver the reading programme.

“By the end of key stage one, most pupils achieve the expected reading level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school is ambitious that pupils learn to read with a greater degree of fluency by the end of year one.

"Pupils read often to an adult within the school.

"The school makes sure that all pupils visit the local library to share stories.

"The school has acted to improve attendance and reduce persistent absence.

"This has had varying degrees of success.

"Pupils understand the importance of, and receive positive rewards for, regular school attendance.

"The school tracks attendance carefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, some pupils do not attend school regularly and some are absent too often.

"Pupils enjoy taking on roles of leadership and responsibility, such as ‘table monitor’ or being part of the school council.

"They understand the importance of working together.

"The school encourages pupils to raise money for charities to help the community.

"Pupils benefit from experiences such as local artists visiting the school to share their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils behave well, they share, take turns and are well mannered.”

On what the school needed to do better, inspectors said: “The school should ensure its actions to improve attendance have an impact so that all pupils attend regularly and do not miss out on their learning.

"In a small number of subjects, the changes to the curriculum are at an early stage and the school has not checked on the impact of its improvement work.

"This limits its understanding of what works well, and what needs refining.

"The school should ensure that, in all subjects, it has a clear overview of the impact of the curriculum on pupils’ learning over time.”