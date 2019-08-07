Warsop mums take part in Global breastfeeding support event

The event is designed to educate mums on breastfeeding and offer trained help and guidance along the way.

The global big latch on takes place around the world, where mums gather together to breastfeed and offer support to each other. Their friends, family and communities join this celebration to promote and support breastfeeding.

Volunteers from within the community host each event, which helps to create a lasting support network for the community.

The event took place at the Warsop children's centre and was attended by several mothers with their babies to learn more about the benefits of breastfeeding and share their experiences with the rest of the group.

Jodie Blinstone, volunteer for the Warsop children's centre, said: "It was really good to showcase the success of Breastfeeding parents today and the Baby and breastfeeding encouragement and support - BABES peer supporters who offer help and guidance to continue to breastfeed longer.

"Events like these aim to normalise breastfeeding as a part of daily life. We are really fortunate to be part of this event and attend to support a group in Warsop"

Theresa Drozdowska, infant feeding lead for Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust,said: " We had a global countdown where at 10:30am everyone participating in the event started breastfeeding, hence the name "Latch On" and after looking at the figures 16,258 mums were breastfeeding at the same time.

"Its really huge for the mums of Warsop to be a part of such a big event and on the day there was loads of help and support available to the mothers, we organise a weekly meet at the Children's centre every Wednesday from 9:15am to 11:15am where the BABES group offer social support and we have trained staff on board to offer clinical support.

"Its nice to see mums come together and support one another, they are all going through the same and with the option of these support sessions its just another reminder that they are not alone"