Sherwood Junior School was inspected on November 2 and 3, 2021, and graded for “overall effectiveness.”

The 210 pupil school was “good” for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The mixed school, for children aged seven to 11 ‘required improvement’ in its January, 2018 inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherwood Junior School at Warsop is now rated "good" by education inspectors.

The latest inspection was the school’s first since the pandemic, and the grading took into account its impact.

Inspectors met headteacher Helen Atkins, head of school, curriculum leaders, the leader responsible for pupils with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disability) and teaching and support staff. Representatives of the governing body and a local authority representative were also consulted.

The inspectors looked at reading, mathematics and modern foreign languages, curriculum plans, visited lessons, spoke to teachers and pupils, and saw work samples.

Pupils were found to “behave well in and out of class,” with “positive” attitudes. They were “polite and caring towards each other,” and “proud of their school,” described as “welcoming”.

Safeguarding was “effective,” pupils enjoyed lessons, and told inspectors they “feel safe, knowing that the staff care for them.”

Leaders were found to be “determined all pupils thrive” and they developed “effective curriculum in most subjects, including mathematics, reading and modern foreign languages.

Some subjects such as music, art and history, were not “sufficiently well planned and sequenced” but leaders were reviewing and planning the curriculum for Years 3 – 6.

Reading was a “school priority,” most pupils “enjoyed reading and talking about books.” On occasions, support for weaker readers was “not effective enough” but was being reviewed.

The mathematics curriculum was “well organised”, although some pupils “moved on too soon” with others “not soon enough”, leaders were also reviewing maths teaching.

Staff “adapted the curriculum well” for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities. The staff’s work to promote all pupils’ personal development was of a “high quality”.

Headteacher Helen Atkins said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our recent inspection. It reflects the hard work and commitment of our whole school community - children, staff, parents and Governors.

"Despite the pandemic we’ve continued to go from strength to strength, and we're so incredibly proud that Sherwood is now a good school.”