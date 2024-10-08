'Warmth and happiness of lovely Nuthall school' is reflected by Ofsted ratings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The “warmth and happiness of a lovely school” in Nuthall has been reflected in its latest Ofsted report, says the proud head teacher.

Amanda Smalley said she was thrilled to discover that Horsendale Primary School, which has 208 children, aged five to 11, on its books, has been rated ‘Good’ overall and also ‘Outstanding’ in three categories by the education watchdog.

The three categories cover behaviour and attitude of pupils, personal development of pupils and early-years provision, while those of quality of education and leadership and management were judged to be ‘Good’.

Mrs Smalley, who attended Horsendale herself as a youngster, said: “We are delighted with the result. I would like to thank the staff for their commitment to providing the best environment for our children and to our fantastically supportive families.

Staff and children celebrate Horsendale Primary School's rating of 'Good' after an inspection by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

"Children are at the centre of every decision we make at Horsendale and, during the inspection, they were amazing. We know that happy and supported children are also the best learners.

"We are delighted that so much of the warmth and happiness of our lovely school is reflected in the Ofsted report.”

That report found that “pupils meet consistently well the high expectations of what pupils can achieve and how they should behave”.

Children had “excellent attitudes to” and enjoyed learning, they achieved well and behaved “exceptionally well” at a school that was “caring and welcoming”.

Head teacher Amanda Smalley shows a photo of when she herself attended Horsendale Primary School as a youngster. (PHOTO BY: Lou Brimble)

They said their teachers were “kind and supportive”, while parents and carers held the school “in high regard”.

The inspectors’ report went on: “The school is calm and orderly. There are clear routines that pupils understand and follow.

"In lessons, pupils concentrate well and show resilience. At break and lunchtimes, they play happily together. They feel safe in school, and are kind and respectful to one another.”

Ofsted found that Horsendale “has designed a broad and ambitious curriculum that meets the needs of all pupils”.

Children at Horsendale Primary School in Nuthall happily playing outside with staff.

Teachers had “good subject knowledge” and “explained new learning clearly”. In particular, children “develop a love of reading” and “quickly gain the knowledge and skills to become confident readers” thanks largely to “exceptionally” good phonics teaching.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) received ”effective support” from staff, including teaching assistants.

And children in the reception year at Horsendale “get off to a great start in their education”, courtesy of “a meticulously planned curriculum” in a “language-rich environment”.

The inspectors were full of praise for the way the school “carefully plans for pupils’ wider development”.

It provided “many high-quality opportunities for pupils to develop their interests”, gave them the chance to take on responsibilities, such as play leaders, and organised “a range of exciting trips”.

Thanks to ‘learning for life’ lessons, pupils also developed “an excellent understanding of fundamental British values and equality”.

"They learn how to keep themselves safe online and in the community, and how to be physically and mentally healthy,” said the report.

"They have an age-appropriate understanding of different religions and cultures. They are exceptionally well-prepared for their next steps.”

The Assarts Road school is part of the Flying High Partnership trust, which runs 34 primary schools across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire under the leadership of chief executive Chris Wheatley.

Ofsted found that “the trust provides very effective support” for Horsendale, where staff “are proud to work” and “feel well supported by leaders”.