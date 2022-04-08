Wanted: 'aspiring, enthusiastic and passionate individuals' to work for Mansfield college

The college has vacancies in various job roles including teachers, trainee teachers, assessors, trainers, learning support assistants, administrators and cleaners and is seeking ‘ aspiring, enthusiastic and passionate individu als to work for the organisation’.

It is holding a recruitment open evening at its Derby Road campus in Mansfield on Wednesday, April 20, from 5-7pm, for people to find out more about the roles, speak to staff and see its facilities.

Sian Geeson, college head of human resources, said: “We're looking for talented and passionate teachers, assessors, learning support assistants and other individuals to join our team.

“As one of the largest employers in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, we consider our employees to be our greatest asset and we aim to attract and retain the most outstanding staff for our students.

“The college has significantly invested in its buildings and equipment to provide an environment that mirrors modern industry, giving students real-life experience and the opportunity to learn in state-of-the-art facilities. We are equally committed to investing in our people.

“We seek to recruit enthusiastic individuals who demonstrate the qualities of our college values: respect, integrity, collaboration, high expectations and responsibility.

“Come along to our event to find out more about our current vacancies and what it’s like to work for the college, and see our amazing facilities.”

West Nottinghamshire College, Derby Road, Mansfield.