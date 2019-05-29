Vision West Nottinghamshire College to support employers and apprentices with new workshops

Business owners and potential apprentices are set to be supported by the area’s leading college under a new scheme which promotes apprenticeship programmes.

Vision West Nottinghamshire College is set to pilot its new scheme which aims to educate businesses and apprentices on the benefits apprenticeships can bring – and encourage more people to take part in them.

It comes courtesy of a series of employer events being staged by West Nottinghamshire College as it seeks to “re-connect” with the local business community and kick-start a discussion about how the two can work together more closely.

It will host a series of educational events over the coming months, with themes such as ‘how to access the college’s apprenticeships’, ‘making sure young people are work-ready’, and ‘realising the benefits of creating new employment opportunities and upskilling your workforce’.

Louise Knott, vice-principal for communications, engagement and student experience, said: “These events will help shape our current thinking, not just on apprenticeships but also our curriculum for full-time students.

“It’s a chance to learn about new developments within the apprenticeships arena and how these could benefit their business while sharing with them new and emerging aspects of our provision.

“We’ll unveil a framework we’ve developed to ensure students are prepared for the world of work and possess the skills and attributes that meet their expectations.

“So there are lots of exciting developments to update people on, as well as kick-start a meaningful discussion.”

Ms Knott insisted the college was keen to play an even greater role in the area’s regeneration and economic prosperity, and forge partnerships with businesses of all sizes.

She added: “We see this as an opportunity to re-connect with local employers and give them a voice in the college’s strategy moving forward.

“Mansfield and Ashfield have huge potential in terms of regeneration and economic prosperity.

“This is about the college saying ‘we want to be part of this community’s future’ and work in partnership with employers to achieve that.”

The first event will take place on Thursday, June 13, at 8am in the college’s Derby Road campus.

Each will run for one hour, and are free to event. For more information, visit wnc.ac.uk/employerevents or call 01623 627191 ext. 8019.

They will be held on the following dates and times:

Thursday June 13, 8am: ‘Apprenticeships for Small and Medium-Sized Employers’ – accessing the college’s apprenticeship service, funding, and ensuring its provision meets employers’ needs;

Wednesday June 26, 8am: ‘Apprenticeships for Small and Medium-Sized Employers’ – same as above;

Thursday July 4, 8am: ‘Employability Framework’ – Making sure young people are work-ready and promoting work placements as a stepping stone to apprenticeships;

Wednesday July 10, 5pm: ‘Apprenticeships for Levy-Payers’ – Maximising the apprenticeship levy, and realising the benefits of creating new employment opportunities and upskilling your workforce;

Tuesday July 16, 5pm: ‘The College in its Community’ – New principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley will outline and discuss the college’s vision and strategic aims.