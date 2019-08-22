'Very good' GCSE results at Joseph Whitaker School

Students at The Joseph Whitaker School in Rainworth are celebrating another "very good set" of GCSE results.

Staff expect the school to be shown in the national picture as very good for pupil outcomes after a high amount of pupils received passes in core subjects.

Joseph Whitaker GCSEs

Notable successes included Lucy Gabb, who achieved eight grade 9s and one grade 8, and Amelie Frost, who achieved seven grade 9s and two grade 8s.

Other students, including James Farr, Callum Webb, Harry Smith, Hannah Wakelin and Sophie Arthur, also achieved great results.

Val Hasnip, key stage four leader, said: "There were some outstanding individual results which are detailed below. Immense praise should go to all the students.

"Special congratulations to Sam Bentley and Hannah Wakelin who made the most progress of all students in the year group.

Joseph Whitaker GCSEs

"This is the result of an incredible amount of hard work

"These are a fantastic set of GCSE results for an amazing cohort of students. It is pleasing to note that the majority of our students will return to us in the sixth form this September.

"I would like to pass on my personal congratulations and best wishes for the future to all our students.

"The school has achieved very strong results at both GCSE and at A level again this year and this is testament to the commitment of our students and staff, together with the support of parents and carers in seeking the best possible outcomes."

Joseph Whitaker GCSEs