University opens major art and design public exhibition

A showcase of emerging art and design talent - which has a prestigious history of featuring award-winning works by graduating students - has been opened as an expansive public exhibition at Nottingham Trent University (NTU).

The Graduate Festival 24 from the Nottingham School of Art & Design, and Student Showcase in the School of Architecture, Design and Built Environment – both completely free to the public - takes place at NTU’s City Campus and external venues across Nottingham and London during summer 2024.

Subjects on show span fashion, knitwear and textile design; fashion management, marketing and communication; fine art, photography, filmmaking and animation; graphic design and illustration; design for stage and screen; product and furniture design; architecture, interior architecture and architectural technology.

Student work will also feature at national competitions, including fashion and knitwear design at Graduate Fashion Week, officially the world’s largest graduate fashion event.

An interpretation of the character Darkness Hollywood film Legend BA Costume Design by Issi Roberts

A range of courses will exhibit at London’s prestigious New Designers shows, including product and furniture design, textiles, graphic design, illustration and animation, and at the D&AD New Blood festival for graphic design.

NTU has collaborated with several leading creative Nottingham spaces, including the Nottingham Contemporary, Broadway, Nottingham Playhouse, Backlit and Surface galleries, to showcase new creative talent across the city.

Online exhibitions are also taking place, with works by students in the Nottingham School of Art & Design on www.wearecreativesntu.art, while students in the School of Architecture, Design and the Built Environment are featured on websites via ntu.ac.uk/c/adbe-student-showcase.

In July, a showcase of masters student works from the Nottingham School of Art & Design will take place at the NTU City campus and external venues in Nottingham, with exhibitions from courses including MA animation, photography, filmmaking, and fashion, marketing management and communications. MA fashion, knitwear and textiles courses will debut their work in a new London exhibition being held at London’s Swiss Church Gallery in Covent Garden.

BA Animation by Katie Charlesworth

Michael Marsden, Executive Dean of the Nottingham School of Art & Design, said: “Design and creativity serve as the architects of the world around us, and our Graduate Festival offers the opportunity for the public to get a glimpse of how the creative world may look tomorrow.

“Our events and exhibitions represent the culmination of our final year students' endeavours, offering an insight into their incredibly creative and forward-thinking minds.

“It provides a unique opportunity for members of the public to engage with our students in direct conversation, learn about their creations and gain an insight into their visions of the future.”

The Student Showcase in the School of Architecture, Design and Built Environment will begin at NTU on Saturday 25 May.

Sanctuary of time By BArch Architecture student Daria Tsurkan

Dr Andrew Knight, Executive Dean of the School of Architecture, Design and the Built Environment, said: “Our yearly Student Showcase provides a unique platform for us to exhibit to the public the remarkable accomplishments of our undergraduate students.

"Attendees not only marvel at the diverse display of creative designs but gain an insight into the meticulous research that underpins every prototype and architectural drawing.

“This comprehensive display offers a glimpse into the boundless depths of the students’ creativity, and we are always very proud to exhibit their incredible achievements."

