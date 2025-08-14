Tribute paid as Mansfield pupils receive exam results

The CEO of Nova Education Trust - which operates two schools in Mansfield - has paid tribute to its pupils, families and staff as thousands of young people receive their A-level, T-level and BTec National results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland today.

Ash Rahman is CEO of Nova Education Trust which includes The Garibaldi School & Meden School in Mansfield.

He said: "Today marks a significant milestone for students across the Nova Education Trust family as they receive their KS5 results.

"On behalf of the entire Trust, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to every pupil celebrating their achievements.

"These results are the culmination of years of dedication, resilience, and hard work.

"Whether you are heading to university, starting an apprenticeship, entering the world of work, or exploring new opportunities, today is a moment to be proud of all you have accomplished and to look forward with confidence to the future.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the parents, carers, friends, and families who have supported our students throughout their journey. Your encouragement and belief have played a vital role in helping them reach this point.

"To our school staff; teachers, support teams, and leaders I want to say thank you for your unwavering commitment to excellence. Your guidance, care, and expertise have made a lasting impact on the lives of our young people.

"As we celebrate today, we also look ahead. The future is full of promise, and I have no doubt that our students will go on to achieve great things. We are incredibly proud of you all.

"Congratulations once again, and best wishes for the exciting journey ahead."