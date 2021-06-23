Tutors get into the party spirit at the end-of-year celebrations at West Notts College

The Level 3 year two group threw a party featuring burgers, fries, ice lollies, a karaoke and fun photos and props at the Refined restaurant.

Planning began in March, with the students split into four groups and asked to present ideas that were voted on by their tutors and class-mates.

The winning theme was ‘Grease’ and, with a budget of £300, the students organised catering, décor and props and put the relevant health and safety measures in place.

American diner-themed basket meals were prepared by catering students at West Notts College.

The all-American party, featuring the film’s Pink Ladies, popular songs and themed food proved a great success with the year two group.

Student Charlie Summers, 20, said: “On the day I helped set up the photo booth, balloons and karaoke and we hosted various activities for everyone to take part in. The best bit was seeing everyone get involved with it all – even the teachers had a go on karaoke!

“Now that I’ve completed the course I will be applying for some travel-based jobs over the summer months as well as looking forward to the trip to Alton towers for the whole of the curriculum.”

Travel and tourism tutor Sabrina Sandhu said: “It was a great time for students and teachers to wind down and celebrate, have a bit of fun whilst still gaining experience of how to organise and manage a professional event from concept to completion.