Travel students leave West Notts College with Greased Lightnin' party
Travel and tourism students at West Nottinghamshire College organised an American-themed event based on the musical ‘Grease’ for their end-of-year class celebration.
The Level 3 year two group threw a party featuring burgers, fries, ice lollies, a karaoke and fun photos and props at the Refined restaurant.
Planning began in March, with the students split into four groups and asked to present ideas that were voted on by their tutors and class-mates.
The winning theme was ‘Grease’ and, with a budget of £300, the students organised catering, décor and props and put the relevant health and safety measures in place.
The all-American party, featuring the film’s Pink Ladies, popular songs and themed food proved a great success with the year two group.
Student Charlie Summers, 20, said: “On the day I helped set up the photo booth, balloons and karaoke and we hosted various activities for everyone to take part in. The best bit was seeing everyone get involved with it all – even the teachers had a go on karaoke!
“Now that I’ve completed the course I will be applying for some travel-based jobs over the summer months as well as looking forward to the trip to Alton towers for the whole of the curriculum.”
Travel and tourism tutor Sabrina Sandhu said: “It was a great time for students and teachers to wind down and celebrate, have a bit of fun whilst still gaining experience of how to organise and manage a professional event from concept to completion.
"Even though it had to be scaled down for Covid19 regulations, it certainly didn’t limit the students’ enthusiasm or spirit of team-working and friendship.”