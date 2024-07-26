Transform Trust’s Nottingham schools celebrates for kindness, respect, equity and creativity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transform Trust’s Nottingham family of schools celebrate children who embody kindness, respect, equity and creativity.

Transform Trust’s family of schools based in Nottingham gathered for its Children’s Celebration Awards 2024 on Friday 19th July, to give praise and recognition to the children who are shining examples of the trust’s core values: Kindness, Respect, Equity and Creativity. Colwick Hall in Nottingham was filled with families, staff, governors and trustees to celebrate the children’s accomplishments. This favourite event on the calendar was made possible by Aquinas, an education recruitment company, which generously funded the awards ceremony.

This annual celebration diverges from traditional school attainment awards, focusing instead on recognising the children who are making a positive difference to their school community. All of the winners across the trust were nominated by staff and their peers.

This inclusive event began with a heartwarming rendition of ‘I Smile’, by Kirk Franklin, sung by proud Key Stage 2 children from Sneinton C of E Primary School choir and led by choir teacher, Rachel Bussell, and choir lead, Marcia Hoffman.

'Respect' award-winners with CEO, Rebecca Meredith

Rebecca Meredith, CEO, then warmly welcomed each prize-winner onto the stage for their own moment of glory and to be presented with their medal and certificate.

This year’s special Superhero Awards were presented to four children who really stood out as pillars of their communities.

Hollie from Bulwell St Mary’s Primary and Nursery School was described as a superstar for helping to support a SEND pupil in her class. Hollie helps her fellow pupil with day-to-day school life by acting as a lunch and playtime buddy and helping them communicate by teaching and modelling Makaton, a communication tool that supports children who struggle with natural speech.

Shizah from Edale Rise Primary and Nursery School was recognised for her unwavering determination and positivity when overcoming barriers due to her SEND and medical needs. She is known for making everyone laugh and always puts all her effort into her learning. Shizah was described as a joy to spend time with and a cherished member of her school community.

Freya from Highbank Primary School was presented with her award for a courageous act. When she and her 13-year-old brother saw a lady in her garden looking unwell on their way home from school, they stopped to help her, called an ambulance and ensured she was comfortable.

Precious from Sneinton C of E Primary School was commended for her excellent role model behaviour as a Wellbeing Buddy, supporting other children and always showing kindness and joy. She was commended for her resilience, and her determination to be part of school life and her class community.

Madeleine Cox, governor at South Wilford Endowed C of E Primary School for the last 12 years, reflected on the event: “I have seen first-hand the changes in the school since it joined Transform Trust. Everything we do is for the children and it’s such a pleasure being at an event like this to celebrate them. We’re all human, we all like to be appreciated, and you can see the joy in their faces. You can see how it does wonders for their confidence – they're glowing.”

Rebecca Meredith, CEO of Transform Trust, said: “Our Children Celebration days are the highlight of my year. Our children are simply brilliant and we all feel such immense pride and joy celebrating their achievements. Every child here today is a shining example of the values we cherish in our family of schools. Seeing so many parents and carers and our governors adds to the warmth of this celebration. We have to remember that for some of our children, even coming to a venue like this, and being up on stage is a major achievement in itself. They have earned this special day and we hope they will remember it fondly and continue to shine brightly in their schools and communities.”