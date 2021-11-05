Top award for Mansfield and Sutton scheme to improve job opportunities for people with disabilities

Portland Pathways has won the British Chamber of Commerce’s equality trailblazer diversity and inclusion award for the East Midlands – and now goes through to next month’s national final.

Pathways, part of the Portland Charity Group which runs Portland College at Harlow Wood, delivers courses to help customers develop their skills and prepare for employment.

As well as delivering programmes to improve mental health and help people find employment out of hubs on Regent Street in Mansfield and Outram Street in Sutton, the team help clients access services such as foodbanks, clothing charities, benefits, social services, housing support, debt relief and medical appointments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Portland Pathways raise a glass to their success.

Mark Dale, Portland chief executive officer, said: “I am absolutely over the moon for our Portland Pathways initiative to be recognised by this award. As a charity which has benefited so much from local support, I was determined to put something back into our local communities and over the last four years we have helped hundreds of people.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of local businesses who are committed to employing people with disabilities and in the case of Linney in Mansfield, provide generous financial support to Pathways.”

Nikki Amirsaeedi, Pathways employment projects manager, said: “This is absolutely brilliant news. I am so proud to work with such a fabulous team. Together we achieve great success that benefits all of our customers and the whole community.”