Tibshelf school welcomes Paralympic athletes for inclusive sports activity day

Pupils at Tibshelf Infant and Nursery School were once again encouraged to don their PE kits and get involved in a whole-school sports activity day.

The event was set up in conjuction with the Derbyshire Institute of Sport’s ‘Inspiring Champions’ project and has developed over the past five years to include seven different activities, some of which are led by paralympians.

Paralympic athlete and prosthetic runner Richard Whitehead was among those invited to conduct a class at this year’s event alongside nine-time Paralympic medallist swimmer Martin Mansell and Leon Taylor, former goalkeeper with the England Cerebral Palsy Football Team.

Erin Woodhead, Stanley Shinwell, Max Norris, Sophie Courtney playing wheelchair basketball at the Tibshelf Infant School sports inclusive activity day.

Zoe Andrews, headteacher, said: “This is another exciting Paralympic sports activity day for the children.

“It’s a great day for the children to be taught by skilled athletes and have the opportunity to experience so many different events they probably otherwise wouldn’t.”

The day included talks from each of the paralympians who shared their stories with Tibshelf pupils.

Wheelchair basketball, blind football, and boccia – a target sport played indoors with soft leather balls and unique to the Paralympic games – were just some of the activites on offer, all of which were conducted under the watchful eye of the athletes in an effort to help inspire the children.

Gold medal winning Paralympian athlete Richard Whitehead coaching Tibshelf pupils on Wednesday

Ms Andrews said: “Not only was it about inspiring our young people and giving them every opportunity to believe that by trying hard and not giving up everyone can achieve, it was about enabling staff to benefit from expertise so that they in turn can develop their coaching skills.

“Days like these are the ones our children will remember; having Paralympians in school to inspire and work alongside them, having opportunities to take part in different sports accessible to everyone and just being a part of a day when we all learn new things together.”