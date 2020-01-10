'Thriving' community spirit hailed by Ofsted at 'good' Sutton primary school

The headteacher of a Sutton school which has been rated as ‘good’ in all aspects has praised the “thriving” community spirit which helped earn Ofsted’s praise.

Sutton Leamington Primary and Nursery School was viewed by the education watchdog as ‘good’ overall in its most recent inspection, finding that staff have “transformed the quality of education” their pupils receive.

Pupils and staff at Sutton Leamington Primary and Nursery School celebrate their 'good' Ofsted rating.

The school, which is part of the Flying High Trust, was praised for the way the “whole school community works together” to give pupils “new and enjoyable” experiences.

The report, published on January 7, notes that parents who spoke to Ofsted told inspectors: “The school is a warm, welcoming place where everyone is valued.”

Kaye McGuire, the school’s headteacher, said that the report’s acknowledgement of staff wanting to “unlock children’s potential” will mean a lot to them.

She said: “We have been on a real journey in the last few years. The Flying High Trust have helped us to improve and provide the best we can for the children.

“Leamington is a community that is thriving, and the children in our school are fantastic. The staff have worked incredibly hard and it is nice to receive the recognition that is deserved.

“We will continue to improve, and our children will achieve their potential.”

Ms McGuire added that the school will celebrate the ‘good’ result this week, before getting “back to business”.

She said: “It is hard to imagine the response we are feeling to this glowing report! But we are still aiming higher and know with the support of the trust, governors, staff, children and their families, that there will be no stopping us.”

The school was also praised for its special educational needs provisions, while the inspector noted that children in early years “get off to a flying start”.

In its recommendation to reach the coveted ‘outstanding’ grade, Ofsted suggested providing less “demanding” homework, particularly for reading.

The report stated: “The books some pupils read at home and at school are sometimes too demanding. Some pupils are not able to decode words accurately or fluently enough.

“Leaders should make sure that teachers select pupils’ books carefully, ensuring that pupils have the appropriate phonics knowledge needed to read them independently.”