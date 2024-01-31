Three schools in Flying High Partnership, hit top ranking for reading, writing and maths

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three schools within The Flying High Partnership, a primary multi-academy trust, are amongst the highest performing schools in their counties for combined reading, writing and maths attainment 2022-23.

The Flying High Partnership schools who ranked amongst the best performers in Nottinghamshire were Forest Glade Primary & Nursery School in Sutton in Ashfield with 100%, holding the top position with two other schools, and in 4th place, Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School, also Sutton in Ashfield, achieving 90%. In the Derbyshire tables, Kirkstead Junior Academy in Pinxton achieved 89% and reached 7th place in its county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Ingle is headteacher at Kirkstead Junior Academy in Pinxton and said, “We are incredibly proud of the amazing results. The children worked very hard and demonstrated determination and resilience. As a result, they smashed their SATs results. The children’s love of reading has a huge impact on their results. At Pinxton, we have an aspirational, broad and balanced curriculum, with reading at the heart. We believe we learn to read and read to learn. Well done year six!”

Steven Champion, Headteacher with children at Forest Glade Primary & Nursery School (Sutton)

Fellow headteacher at Forest Glade Primary & Nursery School, Sutton in Ashfield, is Steven Champion, whose school achieved an enviable 100% in the tables. He said, “Our whole school community is incredibly proud of our children and this achievement is a result of their great attitude to learning. We strive to ensure that all of our children, regardless of their circumstances, are provided with the best opportunities to ensure they finish their primary school journey ready and well equipped for the next stage of their education, both academically and as well-rounded people. This truly was a team effort, made possible by the incredible support from the children’s parents and carers and each and every grown up who played a part in their primary school journey.”

Andrew Whittle is headteacher at Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School in Sutton in Ashfield. He said, “We are extremely proud of the SATS results achieved by our children in reading, writing and maths. For 90% of children to achieve ARE (age related expectations) in all three subjects is a fantastic outcome, and testament to the hard work and dedication of the children, staff and our whole Mapplewellian community. At Mapplewells, we are passionate about ensuring all children achieve their full potential, and we put every effort into achieving this. However, the biggest celebration should be for our Mapplewellian children, who have performed remarkably in their assessments and amaze us every day!”

Chris Wheatley is the founder and CEO of The Flying High Partnership, which has 33 schools across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. He said, “This remarkable achievement is testament to the hard work being carried out every day in our schools to support children to reach their full potential. This can only be achieved through the highest standards of teaching, and the creation of a supportive environment where children love to learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad