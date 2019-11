Listed are 17 day nurseries and nursery schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’, based on inspections made in 2019. The data is the latest available on the Ofsted website. Nurseries are listed in order of the most recent inspection report.

1. Saville House School 11 Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, NG19 8AH. Ofsted rating: Good. Latest report: 12-09-2019

2. Cherubs Childcare Centre Ladybrook 116 Somersall Street, Mansfield, NG19 6EW. Ofsted rating: Good. Latest report: 11-09-2019

3. Hillocks Primary and Nursery School Unwin Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG17 4ND. Ofsted rating: Inadequate. Latest report: 06-09-2019

4. Luans Little People Kirkby The West Park Academy, Vernon Road, Kirkby-In-Ashfield, NG17 8EE. Ofsted report: Good. Latest report: 13-08-2019

