These are the Mansfield schools where teachers take the most days off sick

Mansfield Citizen can reveal the schools in Mansfield where teachers took the most days off for illness.

This data was published by the government in September 2019 but was collected in November 2018 and sickness absence figures relate to the 2017/18 school year. These are the latest figures available. They show the average number of days taken off sick by teachers at each school. These are the 13 Mansfield schools for which data was available where the most days were taken off for illness. Across England, a teacher took 4.0 days off sick on average.

Average number of days taken off by teachers: 16.9

1. Mansfield Primary

Average number of days taken off by teachers: 12.7

2. Sutton Road Primary School

Average number of days taken off by teachers: 11.6

3. Birklands Primary School

Average number of days taken off by teachers: 9.2

4. Leas Park Junior School

