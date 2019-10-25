These are the 15 worst performing schools in Nottinghamshire for GCSE results in 2019

These are the worst performing secondary schools in Nottinghamshire, based on the latest GCSE results.

Listed are the percentage of pupils at 15 secondary schools in the area who achieved a Grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs. Reformed GCSEs are now graded from 1 (low) to 9 (high). Grade 5 in the new grading is a similar level of achievement to a high grade C, or low grade B, in the old assessment system, according to the Government. Schools are listed in order of the highest achieving.

1. Kirkby College Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 16.9 per cent

2. Queen Elizabeth Academy Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 18.8 per cent

3. Holgate Academy Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 22.2 per cent

4. Samworth Church Academy Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 23.0 per cent

