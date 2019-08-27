Mansfield

These 15 Mansfield areas have the highest rate of people with no qualifications

These are the 15 areas of Mansfield with the highest percentage of people over 16 with no qualifications.

Nomis official labour market statistics show a divide in the rate of people with no qualifications in different borough wards, ranked from the highest to the lowest rates. These are the 15 highest areas.

Percentage of people with no qualifications - 41.8

1. Woodhouse Ward

Percentage of people with no qualifications - 40.7

2. Oak Tree Ward

Percentage of people with no qualifications - 39.4

3. Penniment Ward

Percentage of people with no qualifications - 37.8

4. Meden Ward

