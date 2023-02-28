There are more than 3,500 supersize schools in England – is your child’s school one of them?

Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows 3,537 schools are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

The next update is expected to be published next month.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is identified as at or in excess of capacity when their pupil number on roll is greater than or equal to capacity.

How does your child’s local school compare?

Here we reveal which schools in Mansfield are the most overcrowded.

1 . st edmunds.jpg St. Edmund's C of E Primary and Nursery School in Mansfield Woodhouse is over capacity. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . The Joseph Whitaker School, Rainworth The school is over capacity by 5.2%. It has an extra 66 pupils on its roll. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Birklands Primary School, Warsop Birklands is over capacity by 4.3%. The school has an extra 10 pupils on its roll. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . Holly Primary School, Forest Town The school is over capacity by 3.6%. It has an extra 10 pupils on its roll. Photo: submitted Photo Sales