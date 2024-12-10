The Two Counties Trust inspires students with its largest careers fair to date

The Two Counties Trust, made up of nine secondary academies educating students across the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, held its biggest Careers Fair on Wednesday 4th December 2024, at Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse.

This event brought together over 1,050 students and more than 70 employers and organisations from a wide range of sectors. It provided an invaluable opportunity for students to explore potential career pathways and expand their understanding of the world of work. The event showcased a diverse range of industries, allowing students to interact with representatives from construction, healthcare, finance, law enforcement and more.

Exhibitors included Kier, Glenair, the Armed Forces, Nottingham Police, Nestlé, East Midlands Chamber, as well as regional universities and colleges, amongst others. Each organisation shared insights about their sector and the skills needed to succeed, inspiring students to think ambitiously about their futures.

In addition to exploring potential careers, the event highlighted the ongoing work of the Trust’s Careers Team, who support over 11,000 students across the Trust’s schools by equipping them with the knowledge and skills to find their future pathways.

Students at the Careers Fair

Wesley Davies, CEO of The Two Counties Trust, said:

“This Careers Fair reflects the very best of what we stand for at The Two Counties Trust - ambition, teamwork and honesty. I’m incredibly proud of how our students, staff and partner organisations came together to create such a valuable opportunity for exploring future pathways. Events like this allow our students to make informed decisions about their futures and prepare them to contribute positively to the world we share.”

Jane Cooper from Galliford Try commented:

“What a great opportunity to meet the students and be able to talk to them about the different careers in construction. A great event for both students and employers alike.”

A student at the Careers Fair

Hannah Johnson from Cooper Parry commented:

“Great day and opportunity to talk to students about our roles and company! It’s great to see students passionate about their future careers.”

Lisa Abbs from Nottingham University Hospitals commented:

“A wonderful opportunity to speak with future nurses – I feel very lucky to represent Nottingham University Hospitals and the NHS.”

Students, staff and partner organisations

Charlotte Beardall, Careers Manager at The Two Counties Trust said:

“I am so pleased with how the event ran, our biggest Careers Fair to date. The support given by employers by attending our events helps our Careers Team, who work daily to support and equip learners with the skills to prepare for the world of work. A huge thank you to everyone involved in today, and especially to Manor Academy for hosting the event.”