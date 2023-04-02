The nine Ashfield schools at, or over, capacity last year
New figures from the Department for Education have revealed which schools which were at, or over, capacity in the academic year 2021-22.
The figures for Nottinghamshire show 57 schools were at or over capacity in Nottinghamshire.
A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than, or equal to, its number of places.
The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demand.
Jon Andrews, EPI head of analysis, warned that the result of schools operating close to or over capacity is additional demands on teaching staff and pupils being left without their preferred choice of school.
A DfE spokesperson said it has created almost 1.2 million school places since 2010 and added many more are ‘in the pipeline’.
They said: “The majority of schools listed are either at or just over recorded capacity, and we work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child in country.”
These are the nine Ashfield district schools that were at, or over capacity last year.