News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
Nine Ashfield schools were either at, or beyond, capacity for pupil numbers last year. Photo: Getty Images
Nine Ashfield schools were either at, or beyond, capacity for pupil numbers last year. Photo: Getty Images
Nine Ashfield schools were either at, or beyond, capacity for pupil numbers last year. Photo: Getty Images

The nine Ashfield schools at, or over, capacity last year

New figures from the Department for Education have revealed which schools which were at, or over, capacity in the academic year 2021-22.

By John Smith
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 06:30 BST

The figures for Nottinghamshire show 57 schools were at or over capacity in Nottinghamshire.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than, or equal to, its number of places.

The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demand.

Jon Andrews, EPI head of analysis, warned that the result of schools operating close to or over capacity is additional demands on teaching staff and pupils being left without their preferred choice of school.

A DfE spokesperson said it has created almost 1.2 million school places since 2010 and added many more are ‘in the pipeline’.

They said: “The majority of schools listed are either at or just over recorded capacity, and we work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child in country.”

These are the nine Ashfield district schools that were at, or over capacity last year.

St Andrew's had capacity for 294 pupils but took in 312, putting it 6.1 per cent over capacity

1. St Andrew's Primary & Nursery School, Skegby

St Andrew's had capacity for 294 pupils but took in 312, putting it 6.1 per cent over capacity Photo: Google

Photo Sales
National's 1,222 pupils put it 38 over its 1,184 capacity

2. National Academy, Hucknall

National's 1,222 pupils put it 38 over its 1,184 capacity Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mapplewells was 2.4 per cent over capacity with 298 pupils instead of 291

3. Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School, Sutton

Mapplewells was 2.4 per cent over capacity with 298 pupils instead of 291 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bagthorpe was almost on its 165 capacity with just three extra pupils for the year

4. Bagthorpe Primary School, Underwood

Bagthorpe was almost on its 165 capacity with just three extra pupils for the year Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
AshfieldNottinghamshire