The Manor Academy celebrate GCSE results day
Students, staff and families have come together to celebrate the results of two years of hard work to secure these grades.
Students who have achieved particularly impressive results include:
Elliot Stevenson achieved six grade 9’s and three grade 8’s. Elliot achieved grade 9’s in biology, chemistry, physics, business studies, English Language and English Literature. Elliott is moving on to study his A Levels.
Ace Clarkson achieved a grade 9 in Spanish, a grade 9/8 in combined science, a Level 2 Distinction* in health and social care and five grade 8’s. Ace is moving on to study A Levels.
Emily Botham achieved four grade 8’s including English and maths and six grade 7’s. Emily is moving on to study her A Levels.
Leah Burden achieved six grade 8’s including biology, chemistry, physics and religious education. She also achieved two grade 7’s and two grade 6’s. Leah is staying on at Manor College to study her A Levels.
Tasi Vuki achieved four grade 8’s including Maths, chemistry and physics. He also achieved four grade 7’s, one grade 6 and one grade 5. Tasi is also staying on at Manor College to study his A Levels.
Katrina Kerry, Headteacher of The Manor Academy, said:
“We are delighted that our students’ hard work and determination has been rewarded with these results. Our students have done themselves, their community and our academy proud.
“This year’s results are a culmination of five years of ambition, teamwork and high-quality teaching; I would also like to recognise the outstanding work of our teachers and support staff.
“I am proud to be the Headteacher of The Manor Academy and these results reflect our school’s values and continuing improvement.
“I would like to wish all of our departing Year 11 students the very best of luck in the future.”
Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, at The Two Counties Trust, said:
“I would like to congratulate students across The Two Counties Trust for the results they have received today. As all our Year 11 students take their next steps in education and training, I would like to thank them for their work over the last few years. Their results are a testament of their hard work and dedication to becoming ambitious young people.
“Thank you to the teachers and families who supported our students along the way. We look forward to seeing what all our students go on to do next and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”
