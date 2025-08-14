The Garibaldi School celebrates A Level results

The Garibaldi School, part of Nova Education Trust, is celebrating excellent A Level results today. Their Year 13 cohort have secured top grades with 82% of students, an improvement on recent years, securing A*to C grades in their A Level exams.

Despite the challenges that this cohort faced over the years, Garibaldi students have secured places at top universities and degree-level apprenticeships. The universities that students will be heading to include the University of Cambridge, the University of York, Cardiff University and local universities including The University of Sheffield and Nottingham Trent University.

"We are all incredibly proud of our students and their achievements. These results are the culmination of many years of hard work by them; they demonstrate the dedication of our staff and the support of our families and community. Our Year 13 students have achieved excellent grades but, most importantly, are now ready to take their next steps as young adults. We couldn’t be prouder of them and know that they will go on to even greater success.”