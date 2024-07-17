The Flying High Partnership wins national education award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A multi-academy trust with schools in the Mansfield and Ashfield Area has won a national education award.

Amongst its local schools are Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy, Forest Glade Primary and Nursery School (Sutton), Greenwood Primary & Nursery School (Kirkby in Ashfield), Leamington Primary School (Sutton in Ashfield), Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School (Sutton in Ashfield), Peafield Lane Academy (Mansfield Woodhouse), The Flying High Academy Ladybrook and a new school, due to be opened in Worksop in September 2024 called Whipman Woods Flying High Academy.

The Flying High Partnership, founded in Cotgrave in Nottinghamshire in 2012, has been recognised during a national awards ceremony for its service to education. The primary only multi-academy trust currently supports 34 schools across Nottingham City, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Winning the ‘Transformation and Impact Award’, members of the Flying High Partnership attended the MAT Excellence Awards and gala dinner held in Solihull.

Members of The Flying High Partnership at the MAT Excellence Awards

The MAT Excellence Awards celebrate excellence and impact in school trusts across the country, and The Flying High Partnership was shortlisted in two categories.

The Flying High Partnership’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Chris Wheatley OBE said, “We are absolutely delighted receive the award for ‘Transformation and Impact’ on behalf of everyone at Flying High.

“The award itself reflects the DNA of our trust, it’s what makes our work extra special. We aim to make every day count for every pupil that we come into contact with. We have never been timid about working in challenging areas, and we have the same high aspirations for all of our children. We are delighted to accept the award on behalf everyone who works so hard at Flying High schools.”

The Flying High Partnership is a National Leader of Education, recognised for strong impact in school improvement and is ranked in the top five performing primary-only multi-academy trusts in the country for reading, maths and disadvantage (MATs of more than 10 schools). It enjoys 100% improved or maintained Ofsted outcomes amongst all of its 34 school across Nottingham City, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.