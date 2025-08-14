The Brunts Academy celebrates A Level success

Pupils and staff at The Brunts Academy, located on Park Avenue and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, are celebrating receiving their A Level grades today.

The Academy is proud to announce a year of excellent results for pupils. Their determination and hard work means many have achieved strong results and will now progress onto their chosen next steps.

There have also been some impressive individual performances, which include:

Kirils Garajevs, who successfully achieved two A*s and an A in maths, chemistry and physics and has secured his place to study mechanical engineering at the University of Manchester.

Zak Manning, who earned two As and a Distinction* in maths, psychology and BTEC sport and has secured his place to study sport at Loughborough University.

Grace Robinson, who is celebrating an A grade and two Bs in sociology, politics and geography and has secured a place to study law at the University of York.

The Academy is also incredibly proud of the following students who have secured degree apprenticeships:

Max Wakelin, who will go on to undertake an auditing and finance apprenticeship with Forvis Mazars

Aminata Boye and Alivia Peabody, who both plan to pursue a paralegal apprenticeship with Browne Jacobson

Chris Fisher, Executive Principal at The Brunts Academy, said:

“I am immensely proud of our students’ achievements this year. Their dedication, resilience and determination have truly paid off, and these results reflect the hard work they have invested throughout their studies. I would also like to thank our families and team of teachers and support staff for the unwavering support they have provided. Whether our students are heading to university, apprenticeships or employment, we are confident they will continue to thrive and make a positive impact in whatever they choose to do next.”