The Bramble Academy in Mansfield praised for ‘complete revitalisation’ in latest Ofsted inspection

The Bramble Academy in Mansfield is proud to share its recent Ofsted report, which highlights the remarkable improvements and successes achieved since its last inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report paints a vibrant picture of a school that has undergone a significant transformation, earning praise from pupils, parents, and the wider community.

The Ofsted inspector noted: "The school has been completely revitalised by the vast array of improvements that have taken place since the last inspection. This revitalisation has not gone unnoticed by the community, as "Pupils, and parents and carers, describe how the school has ‘blossomed’. Many parents gladly recommend the school to others."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report commends the school’s nurturing and supportive environment, noting that "Pupils behave well in lessons and around school. They are polite and caring." Pupils are also thriving academically, with the report highlighting their enthusiasm and motivation for learning: "Pupils eagerly talk about their learning in favourite subjects such as mathematics, computing and history."

Pupils and staff celebrating at The Bramble Academy.

A key factor in this success has been the redesigned curriculum, which is now carefully tailored to ensure that pupils develop secure knowledge and skills.

The inspectors noted: "The school has transformed how pupils learn to read," with a particular emphasis on phonics and reading, resulting in a "dramatic increase in the number of pupils who pass the Year 1 phonics screening check."

The school’s commitment to personal, social, and emotional development is equally strong. The report praises the school’s ‘HEART’ vision, which supports pupils in becoming "healthy in mind and body." This holistic approach is reflected in the wide range of popular extracurricular activities available, from gymnastics and football to gardening and choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children in the early years are also flourishing, with the report highlighting that they "benefit from the school’s effective approach to developing their early language skills." The school’s efforts ensure that these young learners are "well prepared for their next steps in Year 1."

Principal, Panayiota Theodosiou, expressed her delight with the report, stating: "We are incredibly proud of the journey our school has taken. This Ofsted report is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the unwavering support of our parents and carers.

"Our school has truly blossomed, and we will continue to build on this success to provide the best possible education for our children."

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, also shared his praise: "The transformation of The Bramble Academy is remarkable. The leadership and staff have worked tirelessly to create an environment where every pupil can thrive, and this Ofsted report is a well-deserved recognition of their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are committed to continuing our support to ensure that the school goes from strength to strength."

The school community is thrilled with the positive outcome of the inspection and looks forward to continuing to provide a high-quality, inclusive education that prepares all pupils for success.

The full Ofsted inspection report can be read here.