The 34 best Mansfield, Ashfield and Broxtowe primary schools on the Daily Telegraph rankings

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.
This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system based on categories such as exam results and class sizes, as well as the school’s average key stage two (KS2) score to create the rankings.
The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘very good’ or ‘good’.
1. Forest Glade Primary School - Sutton
Forest Grade Primary School was rated 'very good' with a score of 34/40 and an average KS2 score of 108. Photo: Google
2. Hucknall Flying High Academy - Hucknall
Hucknall Flying High Academy was rated 'very good' with a score of 34/40 and an average KS2 score of 107.7. Photo: Google
3. Mapplewells Primary School - Sutton
Mapplewells Primary School was rated 'very good' with a score of 36/40 and an average KS2 score of 109. Photo: Google
4. Python Hill Academy - Rainworth
Python Hill Academy was rated 'very good' with a score of 36/40 and an average KS2 score of 108. Photo: Google