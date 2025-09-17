These are the Mansfield, Ashfield and Broxtowe schools that rated 'very good' or 'good' on the Daily Telegraph rankings. Photo: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
The 34 best Mansfield, Ashfield and Broxtowe primary schools on the Daily Telegraph rankings

By John Smith
Published 17th Sep 2025, 16:12 BST
These are the best-performing primary schools in Mansfield, Ashfield and Broxtowe, according to the latest league table by The Daily Telegraph.

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system based on categories such as exam results and class sizes, as well as the school’s average key stage two (KS2) score to create the rankings.

The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘very good’ or ‘good’.

Forest Grade Primary School was rated 'very good' with a score of 34/40 and an average KS2 score of 108.

1. Forest Glade Primary School - Sutton

Forest Grade Primary School was rated 'very good' with a score of 34/40 and an average KS2 score of 108. Photo: Google

Hucknall Flying High Academy was rated 'very good' with a score of 34/40 and an average KS2 score of 107.7.

2. Hucknall Flying High Academy - Hucknall

Hucknall Flying High Academy was rated 'very good' with a score of 34/40 and an average KS2 score of 107.7. Photo: Google

Mapplewells Primary School was rated 'very good' with a score of 36/40 and an average KS2 score of 109.

3. Mapplewells Primary School - Sutton

Mapplewells Primary School was rated 'very good' with a score of 36/40 and an average KS2 score of 109. Photo: Google

Python Hill Academy was rated 'very good' with a score of 36/40 and an average KS2 score of 108.

4. Python Hill Academy - Rainworth

Python Hill Academy was rated 'very good' with a score of 36/40 and an average KS2 score of 108. Photo: Google

