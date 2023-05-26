News you can trust since 1952
The 10 best secondary schools in and around Mansfield, including Meden School and Joseph Whitaker

These are the 10 best state secondary schools in the area, according to current data on schoolguide.co.uk
By Lucy Roberts
Published 26th May 2023, 20:29 BST

School Guide analyses schools based on official performance data fields, including exam results and Ofsted inspections.

While exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’ – as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area – we have published this list to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

The list takes into account each school’s most recent Ofsted rating, coupled with its GCSE pass rate from 2022.

Note that some local schools are currently unrated on schoolguide.co.uk and so do not feature on the list.

The school on Broomhill Lane has a current 'good' Ofsted rating - with 76% of students attaining 5+ GCSE grades 9-4, according to the most recent figures.

1. All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy

The school on Warsop Lane in Rainworth has a current 'good' Ofsted rating - with 70% of students attaining 5+ GCSE grades 9-4 in last year's exams.

2. The Joseph Whitaker School

The school on Sutton Road, Kirkby, has a current 'good' Ofsted rating - with 68% of students attaining 5+ GCSE grades 9-4 in 2022.

3. Ashfield School

The school on Burns Lane in Warsop has a current 'good' Ofsted rating - with 62% of students attaining 5+ GCSE grades 9-4 last year.

4. Meden School

