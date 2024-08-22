Teenagers and adults celebrate GCSE and vocational results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were celebrations at West Nottinghamshire College today (Thursday 22 August 2024) as teenage and adult learners gained their GCSE and level 2 vocational qualification results.

The majority were young people who had re-taken GCSE English or maths alongside their main academic or vocational programme, having not achieved a grade 4 or above last year.

Those collecting their results also included adult learners who had returned to education to improve on their GCSE English, maths, biology or chemistry grades from their school days – with many setting their sights on higher-level study or re-training for a new career.

A total of 1,477 students studied one or more GCSE subjects at the college this year (2023/24), mainly due to the government’s requirement for young people aged 16-18 who have not achieved a grade 4 or above in English and maths to re-take these subjects while in post-16 education.

Lilly Seal was delighted with her grade 6 in English and grade 5 in maths.

There were a record 2,134 GCSE exam entries this summer – a 25% increase on 2022/23 – with highlights including:

· 88.1% pass rate in English (a 2.5% increase on 2022/23);

· 92.6% pass rate in maths (4.7% higher than last year);

· 100% pass rates in the sciences – both biology and chemistry (an increase of 12.5% from the previous year);

Iga Borowik (right) celebrates her grade 4 in maths with teacher Esther Gandonu.

In addition, more than 300 students sat external assessments and exams on City & Guilds Technical and BTEC First courses, both at level 2.

Students celebrating their results explained what they meant to them.

Lilly Seal, 17,was delighted with her grade 6 in GCSE English and grade 5 in maths, which came from sitting exams for the first-ever time.

The teenager, from Mansfield, came to the college last September after spending the final two years of her secondary education being electively home-schooled.

Jen Derrick secured a Distinction star in Level 2 bench joinery and grade 4 in GCSE maths.

At college she studied GCSE English and maths alongside her main programme, the Introductory Pathways to Progression course.

“I wasn’t nervous sitting the exams – only afterwards,” she said.

“I had guessed what grades I’d get and these are what I thought they would be, so I’m happy. I’m also relieved I don’t have to take them again – it means I can get onto the course that I want to do this year.”

Lilly aims to study art and design at the college from September, describing herself as “super excited.”

Hard work paid off for Callum Minkley, who achieved a Distinction star in Level 2 bricklaying.

She added: “Art and design is a hobby and something I enjoy. Since leaving school, I missed not being able to study fine art in my final two years, so this is what I’ll be doing at college. It’s going to be fun.”

Lilly said her GCSE success justified her decision to return to the classroom, even though it wasn’t easy to begin with.

“Coming to college was quite hard at first because I used to be at home most of the time – but I’ve got used to being out more and talking to people,” she said.

“At college, you’re treated very differently compared to school, and I’ve made new friends here, so that’s made it easier.”

It was third time lucky for Iga Borowik as she revealed she had finally passed her GCSE maths.

Iga, originally from Poland and now living in Mansfield, was overcome with joy as she revealed a grade 4 at the third attempt, saying: “zdałem!” – Polish for: “I passed!”

Kirsty Evans celebrated her grade 6 in English and grade 3 in maths, both at GCSE.

The 18-year-old added: “I am so happy – a grade 4, finally! Last year I passed GCSE English but missed out on the maths grade. I feel so thankful that the pressure is over.”

Iga also studied the first year of the National Extended Diploma in Art and Design alongside maths – and her relief at securing the all-important GCSE was written all over her face.

She said: “I’ve really pushed myself this year and made sure I revised hard so that I could move on. It’s been weighing heavily on me so it’s a massive relief to know I don’t have to worry about maths any longer.

“I would say to anyone struggling with maths and English to just push yourself and don’t give up. Don’t be afraid to ask for your teachers’ help, and do an hour’s revision every day. My teacher Esther was amazing throughout.”

Maths teacher Esther Gandonu said: “Iga has worked really hard. She’s put in so much effort to get this grade. She’s been a pleasure to teach. I’ve given her a lot of reassurance and finally we got there in the end!”

Iga added: “I’m really looking forward to coming back to college in September to finish the second year of the extended diploma in art and design – and I can’t wait to eventually start working professionally to design logos and marketing material for businesses.”

Mother-of-five Jen Derrick is looking forward to a “dream career” in teaching, after achieving a Distinction star (D*) in Level 2 Intermediate Bench Joinery and a grade 4 in GCSE maths.

The 35-year-old, from Mansfield, had various job roles including in administration, receptionist and office work before taking a career break to raise her children.

Now, she has set her sights on pursuing her true passion after getting the grades to progress to higher-level study.

Jen, who has two boys and three girls aged between six and 13, returned to education in September 2023 after deciding she wanted to do something different with her life.

She said: “The things I’m qualified for, I don’t want to do anymore. I’m a different person and want something that is more rewarding. That’s what led me to college, with the long-term goal of getting a new career.

“As soon as I stepped through the door as a student, my confidence just started to grow.”

Within months of beginning her studies, Jen secured a job as a carpentry and joinery technician at the college after impressing tutors with her competency and leadership skills.

“I spent two days as a student, three days working as a technician, and I also had my family commitments. It’s been a very busy time – so I’m chuffed to bits with the results I’ve got” she said.

“Moving forward, I’m going to do another year of study – studying Level 3 Architectural Bench Joinery – and then, hopefully, I’ll start training to be a teacher, which is my dream career.

“I’ve got a real passion for helping people and want to give my time and energy to those who want to learn. It’s very exciting.”

Jen was particularly pleased to pass her GCSE maths.

“I got only a D in maths at school and it’s bothered me ever since,” she said. “I’ve missed out on so many jobs by not having that piece of paper.

“I’m very happy I passed and can’t wait to celebrate with my family.”

Semi-professional footballer Callum Minkley, 23, was “really proud” to gain a Distinction star (D*) in Level 2 Intermediate Bricklaying following his return to education as an adult learner.

“I was a bit nervous opening my envelope, even though I thought I’d done well – but I didn’t believe I’d get the highest-possible grade, so I’m really proud of myself,” he said.

“I’d worked hard all year to do as well as I could, so I’m pleased it’s all paid off.”

Callum, from South Normanton, enrolled at the college in September 2023 after quitting his job in a factory.

He soon got another job, as a self-employed labourer for a building firm in Derbyshire, which he combined with his studies.

Callum now aims to become a bricklayer, after getting a taste for the profession in his current role.

“They’ve let me practise using a trowel and working on my skills, so now I want a career as a bricklayer,” he said.

“I like the feeling of building things – it’s really rewarding.

“Eventually I’d like to work for myself and start my own construction business.”

Callum also plays semi-professional football as a central defender for Northern Premier League outfit Ilkeston Town FC.

“I’d play matches on Tuesday nights and Saturdays, train on Thursday nights, come to college on Mondays and Tuesdays, and work on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays – so Sunday was my only day off.

“It’s been hard juggling everything but I’m over the moon with how I’ve done. I couldn’t have done any better.”

Life couldn’t get much busier for Kirsty Evans, 39, from Mansfield, who has juggled caring for her three children, two of whom have disabilities, alongside studying an Access to HE Nursing qualification and GCSE English and maths re-sits.

Kirsty, who was beaming broadly with fellow student Kimberley Davison, proudly showed off her grade 6 in English along with her grade 3 in maths.

She said: “I knew I may have to sit maths again – it’s not my strong point. I think this is the fourth time I’ve taken maths, but never mind – I’m just so happy with the 6 in English!

“I used to just coast along at school so I didn’t realise I was capable of anything like this.

“I’ll be going to my eldest son Jake’s school soon to collect his GCSE results too, so it’s a busy day.”

With help from her husband and mother-in-law, Kirsty cares for Jake, 16, who has cerebral palsy, sister Holly, 13, and youngest son Joey, 10, who has Downs’ Syndrome.

Kirsty added: “I’ll be returning to college for the second year of the access programme and, of course, to re-sit maths!

“I’m looking forward to learning more on the nursing course. Although my mum and sister are both nurses, I didn’t think I would ever go into nursing but now my children are that bit older, I just thought now is the right time.”

Another busy parent, mother-of-four Kimberley Davison, collected her maths result – a grade 5 – before going to see how her son, Cooper, had done in his GCSEs at school.

Kimberley, 37, who has also studied the first year of the Access to HE Nursing course, said: “I last studied maths at school and I don’t know what grade I got – I just know I didn’t pass. So I’m really happy to see I’ve come out with a grade 5. I needed this to be able to move on with my future aspirations.”

Kimberley, from Somercotes, whose children are aged 10 to 21, has harboured ambitions to become a nurse since she was young.

She said the last year had been tough but is equally ambitious about the future, adding: “I’ve really enjoyed being at college. I’ve got one more year at West Notts and then I hope to go on to study nursing at Nottingham Trent University’s campus in Mansfield.

“Eventually I want to specialise in mental health nursing.”

Andrew Cropley, principal and chief executive, said: “A huge well done to all those who have achieved their GCSE and level 2 technical and vocational results, which I know they have worked very hard for.

“I’m always proud to see the broad range of people who come to learn and improve their grades at the college.

“Passing one of these subjects requires commitment and perseverance, whether it’s a young person studying a GCSE alongside their main programme or an adult returning to education, often while working full-time or looking after families.

“These qualifications, more than any other, open doors to further study and employment – so it’s great that many have achieved the key threshold of grade 4 or above.

“My sincerest thanks to our teachers and support staff who have shown great creativity, dedication and patience in helping students achieve these important and demanding milestones.

“We look forward to welcoming back many of these students in September as they progress their studies, and best wishes to everyone leaving us to pursue their careers or higher education ambitions.”

West Nottinghamshire College offers a wide range of academic, technical, vocational and professional courses, from entry-level and GCSE to A-Level and access to university level, plus apprenticeships in major employment sectors. Anybody interested in studying at the college should call 0808 100 3626 or visit www.wnc.ac.uk