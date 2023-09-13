News you can trust since 1952
'Switch Up' fun day sees families flock to Mansfield for community support

A fun day was held in Mansfield to raise awareness of “community support” in the area.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST

The family-fun day was hosted by Mansfield community group Switch Up on Barringer Road, to “raise awareness” of community services.

Switch Up exists to empower Nottinghamshire young people, children and young adults to break the cycle of offending and reoffending.

Switch Up runs mentoring, counselling, accredited non-formal education, personal development workshops, and mentoring for young people serving custodial sentences.

Michael Rowley, Switch Up’s operations and delivery manager, who organised the event, said: “We are all absolutely delighted to see a great turnout and the feedback was phenomenal.

“I would like to thank all our partners and volunteers who made this event a huge success.

“It was wonderful to see such community spirit.

“We are keen to raise awareness of our services and provide our community with the vital support they deserve.”

Visitors were able to engage with free activities such as street dance, face painting, litter picking, tattooing, inflatable attractions, as well as a boxing ring with refreshments on hand.

The event was supported by Mansfield Council, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader Coun Ben Bradley, Nottingham Trent University, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield policing team, 200 degrees coffee and the Mansfield Business Improvement District.

Supporters smile for a photo at the Mansfield event.

1. Support

Supporters smile for a photo at the Mansfield event. Photo: Switch Up

A family-fun day in the sun.

2. Community

A family-fun day in the sun. Photo: Switch Up

Children and families enjoyed free activities on the green.

3. Activities

Children and families enjoyed free activities on the green. Photo: Switch Up

A boxing ring was present for members to display their skills and showcase the work carried out by Switch Up here in Mansfield.

4. Boxing

A boxing ring was present for members to display their skills and showcase the work carried out by Switch Up here in Mansfield. Photo: Switch Up

