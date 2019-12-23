Swimming star Rebecca Adlington honours students at Mansfield school

School bosses welcomed a Mansfield swimming star to the stage as they celebrated the efforts of the students.

Rebecca Adlington, who won gold in both the 400-metres and 800m freestyle at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, was guest of honour at The Samworth Church Academy's awards evening.

Mansfield swimming ace Rebecca Adlington speaks to Ian James, Samworth academy strategic director of learning.

Students were recognised for a variety of successes, in academic excellence, personal development or contribution to academy life.

Miss Adlington also spoke about her own path to success and the hard work it takes to succeed.

Lisa McVeigh, principal of the Sherwood Hall Road school, said, “The night was a fantastic recognition of the talents and achievements of our students.

“It is a celebration not only of academic success, but also the admirable characters and inspirational students we have at the academy.”

From left, governor Val Leivers, team director of learning Carl Bennett, Keith Barry award-winner Lucie Kealey, principal Lisa McVeigh, Thomas Burton award-winner Owen Shakespeare, Charlotte Humber and strategic director of student experience Chris Vallance.

“Finally, we would like to thank the families who attended, and to the wider Samworth community whose support means our students continue to excel and thrive in education.”