Sutton Theatre refurbishment given green light

Ashfield District Council secured the funding to upgrade the theatre, which will be rebranded and opened to the public as Cornerstone Theatre, as part of their £6.27m Future High Streets Fund.

The Council are working with Sutton Community Academy on the plans for the project. As part of the improvement work the theatre will be completely renovated and reconfigured to create a new multifunctional community space that will accommodate a wider range of high-quality performances and acts. The new theatre will allow residents and visitors to watch professional theatre performances, cinematic experiences, music and comedy nights, as well as other community uses.

Following the approval of the planning application, work is expected to start in summer 2024, with a finish date of early 2025.

Artist impression of how the theatre could look

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead for Growth, Regeneration, and Local Planning, said “This project will help us achieve our goals of creating a vibrant and safe night-time economy in Ashfield. As the new Planetarium will connect young people to space and raise their aspirations, Cornerstone Theatre will ignite their creativity and imagination. We are so proud to be investing in arts and culture, to allow more people of all backgrounds, young and old, in Ashfield and beyond to experience the magic of cinema, live theatre and music in an easy to access place.

“All our regeneration projects, funded through over £100million external investment, have the common aim – to create an Ashfield that is a great place to live, work, play, study and visit.”

Simon Martin, Vice Principal at ATTFE said "ATTFE is hugely excited to be involved in the inception and the future running of the Cornerstone facility. Sutton-in-Ashfield and the surrounding area has long needed investment in and opportunities for cultural experiences of all sorts, and Cornerstone will provide these for the direct communities, neighbourhoods, and families that we serve".

