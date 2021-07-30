80 pupils from Quarrydale and Sutton Community Academies took part in the event at Ashfield Rugby Club on July 9.

Students spent the morning having glitter tattoos and make-up done by Glitter Babes, who worked around Covid measures to really bring some glamour to proceedings, as well as completing creative and quiz challenges and amusing themselves with props at the DIY photo booth.

Morrisons contributed to the lunch provisions, thanks to Amanda Hamilton, local Community Champion and the day ended with a catwalk show, led by Quarrydale student Bee Coleman.

Rae Toon, who organised the event, said: “We worked hard to make sure the event could go ahead despite the challenges we faced with Covid.

"The highlight of the day was a Q&A session with local rising drag star Cara Larm and Quarrydale's very own Eliza Eadson.

"The kids asked some really pertinent questions and it was heart warming to hear the newly-graduated Cara passing on words of wisdom and encouragement, and Eliza sharing her experience of recently discovering her inner queen.

"One Sutton student could start a new Olympic sport with his talent for stiletto sprinting.

"On the whole it was a thoroughly enjoyable and memorable day and it could not have happened without the tireless hard work and organising behind the scenes from history teacher Beth Reed, and Gary Rengifo-Hatton stepped in as first-aider at short notice..”

