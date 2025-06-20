Sutton school still 'requires improvement' following latest Ofsted inspection

A Sutton school has again been graded as ‘requires improvement’ following its latest inspection by Government watchdog Ofsted.

Quarrydale Academy, on Stoneyford Road, was rated as ‘requires improvement’ across the board in the categories of quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision.

In their report, inspectors said: “The school provides a caring environment for pupils, staff are hardworking and committed to providing pupils with the support they need and pupils feel safe.

“Parents and carers appreciate the ‘lovely teachers’ and the ‘supportive’ approach that the school takes.

Quarrydale Academy in Sutton was rated as 'requires improvement' following its latest Ofsted inspection. Photo: Google

"However, parents rightly recognise that some pupils do not behave or achieve as well as they should.

"The school does have high aspirations for pupils.

"However, the quality of education provided varies in quality and the school does not consistently ensure that pupils engage purposefully in their learning or take pride in their work.

"Some pupils hear derogatory language in school on a regular basis.

"The school does encourage pupils to respect difference but the work to realise this goal does not have the desired impact for some pupils.

“Although sixth-form students do not receive consistently high-quality support in relation to their personal development and academic work, they do appreciate the respectful environment in which they learn.

"In most subjects, the school has developed a coherent and ambitious curriculum.

"Generally, learning is sequenced well, and this helps teachers to support pupils to build their knowledge successfully and produce high-quality work.

"However, there are some subjects in which the curriculum is not as carefully sequenced or ambitious.

“The school identifies the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) promptly and teachers use the helpful

information the school provides, to adapt their teaching successfully for pupils with SEND.

"However, the weaknesses in the teaching of the curriculum mean that pupils with SEND have the same variable achievement as their peers.

"The school recognises when pupils need extra help with their reading and pupils receive personalised support and develop the fluency of their reading.

"There have been some improvements in behaviour since the previous inspection and most pupils know the importance of behaving well.

"However, some pupils do not behave sensibly around the school site and do not arrive on time at their lessons.

"The school has not ensured that staff implement the school’s behaviour policy consistently.

"More recently, staff have received training to help them in their management of behaviour, which has provided greater clarity as to how pupils should behave.

"The attendance of students in the sixth form has improved, but some students still do not attend regularly enough.”

Highlighting what the school needs to do to improve, inspectors said: "The school should ensure that teachers have consistently high expectations of what pupils can achieve and provide work which enables pupils to be able to learn the ambitious curriculum well.

"The school has not ensured that teachers consistently identify and address gaps and misconceptions in pupils’ knowledge.

"As a result, teachers move learning on before pupils have the knowledge they need.

"Some pupils do not display positive and respectful attitudes to the school and to their education.

"The school should ensure that staff apply the school’s behaviour policy consistently and confidently.

"The personal development offer does not provide pupils with the knowledge they need in relation to fundamental British values, spiritual and cultural education and protected characteristics and pupils are not as well prepared for life in modern Britain as they should be.

"The school should ensure that the evaluation of its work to bring about improvement has the desired positive impact across the whole provision so that pupils achieve well."

Tim Paling, head teacher, said: “We appreciate the findings of the recent Ofsted inspection and fully accept the areas highlighted for further improvement.

"Importantly, many of these were already being addressed before the inspection took place, and we are continuing to move forward with purpose addressing our key priorities.

"The inspection recognised a great deal that is already going well at Quarrydale Academy.

“Inspectors described our school as a caring environment where pupils ‘feel safe’, and they noted the ‘strong’ pastoral support we provide.

"They highlighted the ambition we have for our students and the commitment of our hardworking staff.

"Relationships between students and staff were praised as exceptional, and our curriculum was described as ‘coherent and ambitious’ in most subjects, producing high-quality work.

"We are proud of the maturity and pride our students demonstrated throughout the inspection process, and equally proud of our team, who continue to show a deep commitment to every child’s success and to the wider community.

"We are taking clear actions to address the specific areas raised from enhancing curriculum consistency and adaptive teaching, to enriching sixth form provision and extending opportunities for spiritual and cultural development.

"These steps are not just in response to Ofsted, but part of our broader commitment to excellence and opportunity for all.

"All stakeholders and families can be reassured that Quarrydale is on a strong improvement trajectory.

"We are a resilient, inclusive, and aspirational school, and I am confident that the work we are doing will deliver lasting benefits for our students, their families, and our wider community.”