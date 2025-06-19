Sutton school pupils 'feel safer' after taking part in Mini Police road safety session

Pupils at a Sutton school have been taught vital road safety skills thanks to Nottinghamshire Police’s specialist Mini Police programme.

More than 1,000 children across the county are benefitting from the scheme which is designed to help educate primary school pupils about policing and how to stay safe.

The programme is tailored for year five pupils to learn about anti-social behaviour and understanding the law, as well as promoting values of kindness, respect, and inclusivity.

During a recent road safety session, held at Brierley Forest Primary and Nursery School in Sutton, pupils completed a workbook on different pedestrian crossings, wearing seatbelts, and the dangers of being distracted while driving through mobile phone use.

Police officers taking part in a Mini Police session. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

They also measured their height for car booster seats, attempted to walk in a straight line while ‘impaired’ wearing beer goggles, and tested their reflexes by attempting to draw an object while distracted.

Pupil Endӱs said: “I feel safe when I see police in the street because they can help if something goes wrong nearby.”

Fellow pupil Amelia added: “I enjoy learning new things and all of the different safety rules on how to behave when you’re outside and not get hurt.”

Oliver, another pupil in the class, said: “I feel safe around the police because they can help you in any situation.”

Officers deliver the nine-week classroom scheme and provide schoolchildren with the opportunity to build rapport, trust, and confidence in their neighbourhood officers.

Each lesson is packed with information about the law, as well as establishing right from wrong, along with quizzes, games, activities, and group discussions.

The sessions focus on bullying and a sensitive introduction to not sharing images, hate crime, antisocial behaviour, road safety, permission, and the criminal justice system.

Kiera Lowe, a year five teacher at the school, explained why it participates in Mini Police.

“We participate in the programme so that the children can be immersed in the community and for the police to have that positive representation towards the children.

“It also helps the children have a positive outlook on the police and what they do in the community – that they’re there to help them in times of need.”

“The pupils have been really excited to take part in sessions, they have loved being Mini Police officers wearing the hats and being immersed in real-life situations and asking the police questions about what they do.

“It’s very important for children’s confidence and development because they then have greater awareness of situations and will know what to do in the future.

"It really helps them progress and move forward in terms of being that positive citizen out in public.”

Barbara Strang, citizens in policing co-ordinator and Mini Police lead, said: “Getting to know children early on is a great way to build trust and positive relationships – it helps young people see the police as friendly and approachable.

“Officers often share how pupils who’ve taken part in the programme now greet them in the street with a smile and a wave.

“The programme also teaches valuable life skills that help children stay safe and make good choices, which can help prevent anti-social behaviour in the future.

“Mini Police has been a big hit in schools and we’re excited to keep working with even more young people in the years ahead."