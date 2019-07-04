Sutton’s Takeover Radio wins BBC Children In Need grant

A community radio station based in Sutton has been awarded a grant of £8,256 from the pot of money raised by BBC TV’s Children In Need appeal.

Sutton Youth Radio Ltd, a charity that operates the Takeover Radio 106.9 station for youngsters, is to use the one-year grant to provide workshops for disadvantaged 11-to-16-year-olds in the area.

The young people will be taught new skills as part of support to increase their self-confidence and wellbeing.

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children In Need, said: “This is a small sum of money, but it will deliver a big impact on a local level.

“We are delighted to award funding to projects like this as the work they do has a lasting impact on the lives of young people.”

Sutton Youth Radio trains youngsters in all aspects of media, from radio presentation and journalism to website design and video production.

Many of them come from the most deprived areas of Ashfield, while others have learning difficulties or behavioural issues.

Takeover Radio broadcasts to youngsters, aged eight to 17, across Ashfield and currently has more than 25,000 listeners.