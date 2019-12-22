Sutton pupils wow in Christmas show

Youngsters at a Sutton school have been praised for their Christmas show.

Three different Key Stage 1 classes at Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School each put on two performances of Angel Express.

Some of the stars of Angel Express at Mapplewells Primary and Nursery School, Sutton.

Grant Worthington, headteacher of the Henning Lane school, said: “All six performances were performed brilliantly with confidence, enthusiasm and, most importantly, smiles on the children’s faces.

“Feedback has been fantastic with acknowledgement the school is committed to creating positive learning experiences for every child at Mapplewells.”