Sutton pupils thrilled to welcome Santa's reindeer to school

Pupils at a Sutton school were thrilled to welcome some special visitors – Santa’s reindeer.

Leamington Primary and Nursery Academy, on Clare Road, welcomed the reindeer from Willow Tree Family Farm in Shirebrook.

A school spokeswoman said the children were delighted to discover the school playground was inhabited by Santa’s reindeers for the day.

She said: “Every child in the school was given the opportunity to meet them.”

Pupil Alcee Graffeo, aged five, was among those to see the reindeer.

She said: “It nearly made me cry because they were too cute.

“I haven’t seen a real reindeer before, they are really soft and just like on Christmas films.

“I had my picture taken with a reindeer and elf.

“I love reindeers because they bring you presents, can fly and they know Santa.

“They are one of my favourite animals – after dogs.”