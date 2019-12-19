Sutton pupils take centre stage with Christmas story

Youngsters at a Sutton school have impressed with two Christmas productions.

Early Years and Foundation Stage children at Leamington Nursery and Primary Academy performed Whoops-a-Daisy-Angel, while Key Stage One pupils told the traditional story of Christmas in A Miracle in Town.

Pupils take part in the Nativity performance at Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy in Sutton.

Lindsay Barber, Year 2 teacher and acting deputy headteacher, said: “The children performed with such confidence, which was noted by all who came.

“We are so proud of our children and how well they performed and entertained the families in our community.”