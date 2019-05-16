Sutton primary school told to improve

Ofsted inspectors have hit Woodland View Primary School with its third 'requires improvement' grade.

Behaviour and sometimes "inconsistent" teaching still needed to get better, inspectors said.

The school, which has 366 pupils, was rated 'required improvement' after inspections in 2014 and 2017.

The latest report follows an inspection in April, when inspectors found 'inconsistencies' in teaching.

They said: "Leaders have not secured consistently good teaching across the school. Not all teachers apply the school’s behaviour policy or expect pupils to behave well in lessons

"Leaders and staff have already begun ambitious plans to improve the curriculum, but it is in the early stages of implementation and so it is too soon to see its impact.

"Pupils do not show consistently good attitudes to their learning. While the large majority of pupils behave well, some engage in low-level disruption in lessons.

"Over the past two years, pupils’ attainment at the end of key stage one has been below the national average in reading, writing and science."

Ruby Grey, headteacher said: “Ofsted recognised many of our strengths including that the school is improving considerably and is continuing to do so, therefore we were highly disappointed that our overall judgement remained requires Iiprovement even though recent indications from other outside agencies were that we would receive a judgement of Good at our next Ofsted inspection.

“We would like to thank our parents for their support and will act on the areas we need to improve and continue to do the best for our children.’’

To improve and be rated 'good,' the school must now improve the quality of teaching, leadership and management.

Pupil's behaviour is also 'much better', according to the report's findings.

"Pupils’ views of the school are positive," the report continues.

"Pupils enjoy attending and feel cared for. They enjoy taking part in improving the school.

"Two years ago, the number of incidents when pupils needed to be physically restrained by staff was far too high. Occurrences of this are now extremely rare, because staff are skilled in helping pupils who find it difficult to manage their own behaviour."