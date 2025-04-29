Sutton primary school described as ‘exceptional place to learn’ in latest Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forest Glade Primary & Nursery School in Sutton has received a glowing report following its latest Ofsted inspection.

The school, on Mansfield Road, is part of the Flying Trust and inspectors said it showed ‘exemplary practice to share with others’.

The report said: “Forest Glade is an exceptional place for pupils to learn.

"The school has made substantial progress in developing its work over the last few years.

Forest Glade head teacher Steve Champion and pupils celebrate the school's excellent Ofsted report. Photo: Submitted

"This progress is the result of high-quality leadership and teaching.”

Inspectors said high expectations were ‘the cornerstone’ of the school’s success, and that all decisions are made with the children’s best interests in mind.

Steven Champion, head teacher, said: “I am incredibly proud of our whole school community – our children, staff, parents and governors, for making Forest Glade such a special place.

"Our children are truly exceptional, they are enthusiastic, kind, hardworking and a real credit to our school.

“This report recognises not just the dedication and passion of our staff, but also the amazing attitudes, achievements and character of our children.

"We are thrilled that Ofsted has celebrated our progress and strong outcomes our children achieve, and we look forward to building on this success together in the future.”

Inspectors noted that skills in reading, writing and mathematics are prioritised by teachers with the teaching of early reading a key strength of the school.

They said: "Staff have designed a special approach to teaching that ensures that pupils revisit previous learning and receive the very best explanations.

“Teachers adapt these explanations effectively so that all pupils deepen their understanding of essential information.

"Pupils become fluent readers through key stages one and two and speak enthusiastically about the books that they read.

"Where needed, pupils receive extra support from staff for their reading.

"Pupils also make secure progress in their understanding of other subjects, including mathematics.

"Staff make sure that pupils master curriculum content and gain increasing confidence."

The school’s partnership with parents and carers to support SEND children was also praised, by inspectors, who said: “The school has designed an impressive range of programmes to target specific pupils’ needs and help pupils to thrive, both academically and socially.

“By the end of key stage two, results across all subjects are well above national averages.

"Pupils are very well equipped for their learning at secondary school.”