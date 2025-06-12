Sutton nursery is busy being good across the board for Ofsted

A Sutton nursery is celebrating an excellent Ofsted report in which it was rated ‘good’ in all areas.

Busy Bunnies, based at The Summerhouse Children’s Centre on Clare Road, was rated good for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management, leading an overall ‘good’ effectiveness rating.

Holly Tunnicliffe, nursery manager, said: “We’re really excited and proud of the rating, we have a lot of children here at the nursery and we want to make sure they get the best start in life and we’re really glad that’s been reflected in the report.

"It’s such a reward for the team here too and while this inspection was just a snapshot of one day, we are a really good provider and our children are happy and their parents happy and that’s what we’re here to do.”

Busy Bunnies Nursery in Sutton has been rated 'good' all round by Ofsted. Photo: Google

In their report, inspectors said: “Children show that they feel safe and secure in staff's care.

"When they arrive, staff greet children warmly and play alongside them.

"Some new children who are unsettled, receive support and comfort from staff until they feel confident to explore and investigate on their own.

"Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported well by staff.

"Individual targets are identified and implemented by staff, such as providing one-to-one time to meet children's learning needs.

"Children are supported by staff to develop their imaginative play experiences.

"Staff focus their curriculum on supporting children's communication and language skills.

"This includes staff adapting their teaching to the different needs of the children.

"For other younger children and those with SEND, staff use single words and name objects children play with.

"Staff are supported to build on their professional development and recent training helps staff to support children with their language and understanding.

"Staff share information with parents about their children's day.

“They support parents with their children's learning at home, such as with their children's toileting needs and to develop a love of books.

“Children show an understanding of what is expected of them, they explain to staff that they need to use their listening ears, walking feet and kind hands.

"Children also receive plenty of praise from staff, helping to raise their self-esteem.

Highlighting what the nursery can do to further improve, the report said nursery leaders should ‘support staff during group times to engage and focus all children so they fully benefit from the learning offered’ and ‘gather and use information from parents about children's abilities when they first start, to help staff plan more precisely for their development on entry’.