Sutton-in-Ashfield opticians donates high-vis vests to school pupils
The Specsavers store in Idlewells Shopping Centre has provided 100 vests to Priestsic Primary School to help keep the children safe on school trips throughout the year.
Assistant store manager Sam Best says: ‘We are committed to supporting our community and being able to help young people in our local area is an integral part of that. We’re delighted to be able to help ensure the children can be seen while out and about.’
Priestsic deputy headteacher Jo Small says: ‘Thank you so much to Specsavers Sutton-in-Ashfield for providing our school with these high vis vests. These are for varied age ranges and will help our children stay safe while walking out and about in the community.
‘As many of us are aware, in these tough times any financial support is greatly appreciated. We are really appreciative of their generous donation.’