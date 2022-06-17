Sutton high school's delight as inspectors hail dramatic turnaround

Sutton Community Academy was rated inadequate by education watchdog Ofsted in 2019, with inspectors particularly singling out teaching quality and safeguarding for criticism.

However, in a newly published report of their latest two-day inspection, the school has been rated good in all categories of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision, giving an overall rating of good.

Patrick Butterell, who took over as academy principal last year, said: “I am delighted with the outcome of our recent inspection.

Sutton Community Academy principal Patrick Butterell with Year 8 pupils.

“The report recognises the hard work and tenacity of our staff and students and the support of our families and the local community.”

It comes after regular monitoring visits suggested the 744-pupil school, on High Pavement, was back on track.

The newly published report said the school, part of the Academy Transformation Trust, was 'much-improved’ and ‘sits proudly at the heart of its local community’.

It said: “Pupils and parents and carers are optimistic about the positive changes that have taken place.

“Pupils appreciate learning in an environment where everyone wants them to do well.

“One pupil spoke for many when saying that the school is ‘way better than it used to be’.”

The new leadership team was praised for creating ‘an ambitious school culture’.

The report said: “Leaders’ relentless determination to improve the school has paid off.

“Curriculum leaders have done a lot of work to improve the quality of education.”

“As one parent explained, ‘leaders understand where the pupils come from, they allow pupils to see that their horizons are wider than the local area’.”

To further improve, the school was urged to improve its attendance, French teaching, consistency of feedback to pupils and planning for SEND pupils – with school leaders saying action plans are already in place to tackle the points raised..

Garry Trott, trust director of secondary education, said: “We are delighted the significant improvements at Sutton Community Academy have been acknowledged in such a positive report.

“It is fantastic for students and parents, that there is now a much stronger academy at the heart of the community.

“We look forward to working alongside the academy as it continues on its successful journey.”